Approximately 800 properties in Briarhill and Doughiska affected by burst watermain

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – People in the Briarhill and Doughiska areas of the city have been advised by Irish Water and Galway City Council that their supply of water will be affected for most of today after a watermain burst on the Monivea Road, near the Clayton hotel.

The burst occurred during the night and approximately 800 properties in the Briarhill and Doughiska areas are affected.

It is likely water supply will be off until 5pm but it may take 2-3 hours for normal supply to return.

A crew is on the way and are arranging traffic management for the repair.

There will be traffic lights in place on Monivea Rd while this work is underway.

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.