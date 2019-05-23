Approval granted for use of Cleggan Airstrip in Alcock and Brown centenary celebration

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for use of Cleggan Airstrip in Connemara for the Alcock and Brown centenary celebrations next month.

The Alcock and Brown 100 festival will feature a full re-enactment of the historical 1919 landing in Clifden following the world’s first non-stop transatlantic flight.

The celebration will also feature a ‘fly in’ of several aircraft, seminars on aviation history and photography exhibitions.

The Alcock and Brown 100 celebration will take place around Clifden from Tuesday the 11th of June to Sunday the 16th.

Connemara Councillor Eileen Mannion says locals and committee members in Clifden have put in a huge amount of work.