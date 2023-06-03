Approval granted for new cultural centre at Flood Street

Approval has been given for a new cultural centre at Flood Street in the city.

The project, led by Tra Gheall Ltd, will involve a change of use at Flood House from retail to cultural.

It’ll include a performance and theatre space on the ground floor, alongside a café/bar serving simple food such as cheese platters and aperitif dishes.

On the first floor, offices will also be transformed into a recording studio and editing suite.

Permission has been granted by planners with 13 conditions attached.