Approval granted for new Connacht/Ulster Technological University integrating GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for the establishment of a new Technological University for the West and North-West that will integrate GMIT.

The green light from Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will see the amalgamation of the Connacht Ulster Alliance – GMIT, Letterkenny IT and Sligo IT.

The new TU will offer almost 600 academic programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level to a student population of over 20 thousand students across eight campuses.

Announcing the approval today, Minister Harris said it will increase access to college, lead to enhanced regional development and boost local opportunities.

Galway West Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says it’s a milestone day for the entire region.