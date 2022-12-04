Approval granted for housing development in Headford

County planners have approved a minor housing development in Headford.

The plans involve the demolition of an existing commercial building at Bridge Street currently used as a car wash.

The project is led by Breda Joyce, the owner of the site along the N84 at the eastern edge of Headford town.

At the moment, it contains a single-story commercial building and forecourt with a car wash facility in operation.

At the back are vacant lands and a yard area used for the storage of vehicles.

All are set to be demolished and cleared, to make way for a now-approved development of four two-storey townhouses.

The existing vehicle entrance would also be closed and replaced with a new access point.