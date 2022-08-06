Approval given for major extension at Coláiste Cholmcille in Inverin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Approval has been given for a significant expansion at Colaiste Cholmcille at Aille, Inverin.

The plan will see the construction of a new three-storey building with a floorspace of almost 4,400 sqm.

The project will accommodate new classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, specialist teaching spaces, social spaces, receptions, offices and a special education needs unit.

There will also be a refurbishment work to the existing school building, as well as the demolition of two buildings dating back to the 1950s.

Other changes include new side entrances, set down area and car parking spaces – as well as a ball court and an electric vehicle charging point.