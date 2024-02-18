Galway Bay FM

18 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford

Share story:
Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford

Approval has been given for the expansion of a vet clinic in Headford.

The plans will see the existing Divilly Veterinary Clinic at Church Street expand into a vacant commercial unit.

County planners have approved the project with 7 conditions attached.

Share story:

Uisce Éireann working to restore normal supply for customers on Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme

Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme following an electric...

Quadruple success for Galway County Council at Local Authority ‘Oscars’

The recently opened BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, the community-based ‘Healthy Islands’ initiative, an innovative Corofin start-up, and a pilot sch...

Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Claregalway

An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Claregalway. The unannounced inspection was carried out at the Mystic...

Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow

Major upgrade works to improve public transport facilities in the Parkmore area will begin tomorrow. They involve the creation of a new priority bus lane,...