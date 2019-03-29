Approval given for controversial treatment plant in Spiddal

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A controversial new wastewater treatment plant is to be built in Spiddal.

Late last year, the county council granted planning permission to Irish Water to decommission the existing treatment plant and replace it with a new one.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the grant of planning permission.

The treatment plant will be adjacent to the craft village in Spiddal.

A group of locals appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála arguing that they have health and environmental concerns.

They are concerned about noise and vibrations close to the local school and businesses.

An Bord Pleanála has ruled that given the established use of the site for a treatment plant, it would not seriously injure the amenities of the area.

Planning permission has been granted subject to conditions relating to noise levels and a traffic management plan.