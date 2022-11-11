Approval for wedding venue overlooking Galway Bay in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for a 300 seat wedding venue in Oranmore that will overlook Galway Bay.

The project is led by Connacht Accommodation Ltd and would be located near the existing Golf Club at Renville.

The site adjacent to the Marine Institute is currently an overgrown open area.

Under the now green-lit plans, it’s set to be transformed into a dedicated wedding venue with scenic views over Galway Bay.

It would include a 300-seater function room, courtyard, bar area, and foyer, as well as an outdoor seated area with mill-wheel and pond.

Planners have given the green light with 19 conditions attached.