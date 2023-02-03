Approval for water sports facility in Newcastle in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been given for a water sports facility planned for Newcastle in the city

The project is led by University of Galway and would be located close to the Quincentennial Bridge along the bank of the River Corrib.

The proposed facility would include a gym, changing rooms, bathrooms, reception area, café, function room and a range of offices.

There’d also be a rowing storage shed and two floating platoons on the bank of the River Corrib, as well as a pedestrian and cyclist greenway.

City planners have now given the go-ahead for the project, with a number of conditions attached.