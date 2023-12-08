Galway Bay FM

8 December 2023

Approval for student accommodation complex at Wellpark

City planners have approved a significant student accommodation complex at Wellpark.

It’ll offer almost 60 bed spaces at a site at Moneenageisha Cross.

The site is on the left hand side as you approach Moneenageisha Cross from the Bohermore roundabout.

Permission was originally granted in 2018 for two apartment blocks, offering 28 bedrooms within 14 apartments.

But Wallbury Limited submitted revised plans in August, to instead offer 58 bed spaces within 11 apartments.

The overall footprint of the building will remain largely unchanged – and permission has now been granted with 21 conditions attached.

