Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved an application for the re-opening of an old quarry on the outskirts of Tuam.

The site is located at Cloonascragh, on the east side of the R347 around 3km from the town centre.

The project, led by McTigue Quarries Ltd, sought planning permission for up to 10 years of operation.

It’ll involve the extraction of sand and gravel over an area of 6.5ha, to a depth of 34 metres.

Permission has been granted with 16 conditions attached.