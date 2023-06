Galway Bay FM Newsroom – County planners have approved new sports facilities in Kinvara.

Kinvara Hockey Club sought permission for a new multi-purpose astro pitch at Moy Road.

The project will also include fencing, floodlighting, parking and a revised entrance.

Kinvara Hockey Club was founded in 1980 and played on the sloped grass pitch at Seamount College.

A recent fund-raising campaign for what the club called a ‘desparately needed’ new home raised €48 thousand.