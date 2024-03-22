Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

Approval for new housing development in Gort

Plans for a new housing development in Gort have been approved.

RHOC Gort Ltd is looking to build 16 homes at a site at Rindifin, Ennis Road.

They’d mainly be a mix of three and two-bed homes.

The plans have been approved by county planners with 18 conditions attached.

