Approval for new housing development in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for more housing in Barna have received the go ahead.

Michael Walsh received planning permission for 20 new houses at Knockaunnacarragh in the village.

The build will include sixteen 5 bed detached houses and four 3 bed semi detached houses, along with the construction of a new access road through the existing Dreasla housing estate.

Planning permission has been granted with 32 conditions attached.

One condition is that the developers will have to pay a contribution of €60,000 to the County Council, while another states that a minimum of 20 per cent of the houses will be restricted to the use of Irish speakers due to Barna’s designation as a Gaeltacht region.