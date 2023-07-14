Approval for new ‘high-end’ wine bar in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given their approval for a new wine bar in Salthill.

The project is headed up by the O’ Connor family, and would see a former off-license converted into a “high-end” venue.

The premises at 147 Upper Salthill was previously an off-licence that has been closed for the past two years.

In making the application, Nelmar Entertainment said there’s demand for a high-end wine bar in the area, and a call to bring a more vibrant use back to Salthill.

They outlined a vision for a venue with a high-end finish, with a very attractive front face.

The application shows a connection to O’ Connors bar for staff, and confirms it’ll be under the same ownership as the existing bar.

City planners have now approved the plans, with 5 conditions attached.

One states that the roof, which is to be increased in height, cannot be used as a terraced area and no tables and chairs can be positioned there.