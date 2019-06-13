Approval for new dog park in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry is to get a new secure dog park.

Athenry Dog Park group has been granted planning permission for the park at Knockaunglass.

The park will have three separate exercise and socialisation areas for different dog sizes and temperaments.

There will be rain shelters for pet owners and bins for dog waste with off road car parking for 20 vehicles.

The county council has granted planning permission for the dog park in Athenry with 4 conditions attached.

One condition is that floodlights are not permitted at the amenity.

