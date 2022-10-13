Approval for new biodiversity officer in Galway to bolster local action for nature

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway county council is one of ten local authorities to get funding to appoint a new biodiversity officer

They will be responsible for tasks such as developing and implementing a county biodiversity plan, establishing a forum and advising the local authority on biodiversity issues.

The programme is being delivered by the Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association.

It is also supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service