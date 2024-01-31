Galway Bay FM

31 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore

Share story:
Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore

The green light has been given for a new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore.

Local residents had objected to the plans, which will see a derelict home opposite the Oran Town Centre demolished.

The home in question at Station Road is known as “Mount Vernon”, near the bus stop opposite Oran Town Centre.

The plan envisions its demoltion and replacement with a three storey block consisting of a mix of 12 single, two-bed and three-bed units.

That’s scaled down from a previous application that was refused in 2022.

Objections were lodged against the current plans, with issues raised including its scale and density.

But county planners have now granted approval, with 24 conditions attached.

Share story:

Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has chastised Tánaiste Micheal Martin over comments he made on the conflict in Gaza. It’s as a motion was introdu...

'Gut Instinct' event at the G Hotel in the city

Be good to your gut… That’s the message from health scientist and sleep coach, Tom Coleman, ahead of the ‘Gut Instinct’ event at t...

Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council's Farmer Ambassador Programme

A young Oranmore farmer is set to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme. Enda Walsh will join a group of 13 Farmer Ambassado...

Storytelling and Improvisation Festival to take place across Galway

A festival focusing on storytelling and improvisation is taking place across Galway City and County from tomorrow. The Moth and Butterfly International Fe...