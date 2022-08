From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Plans for a major extension at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa, have been approved by county planners.

The project will see the construction of a new hotel suite building on the east side of the existing hotel.

It’ll consist of 18 rooms across three floors, as well as a new car parking area.

Retention permission was also sought for the demolition of a derelict cottage on the site.

Ref: 21/2208