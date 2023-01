Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for a housing development in Tuam.

The project, led by Mountain View Partnership, would see 7 homes built at Vicarschoral Land.

They’d be a mix of terraced and semi-detached units.

The development would be located at the roadside edge of the existing Tir an Choir estate.

County planners have approved the project with a number of conditions attached.