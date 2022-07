Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development consisting of 8 homes in Ballinasloe.

The project, led by Brian & Breda Conneely, is an infill development of an existing residential scheme in Bachelors Walk.

It will consist of 8 detached houses, comprising six 4-bed units and a further two larger units.

County planners have approved the development with 27 conditions attached.