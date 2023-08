Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clybaun Road in Knocknacarra.

The project, led by Leadlane (Clybaun) Ltd, will see the construction of two three-storey duplex buildings at a site near the intersection with Rahoon Road.

They’ll be a mix of single and two-bed apartments and maisonettes, along with an integrated créche.

City planners have approved the plans with 21 conditions.