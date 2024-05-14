Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Approval for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam

Share story:
Approval for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam

Planning permission has been granted for habitat restoration works along the Nanny River in Tuam.

Inland Fisheries Ireland sought permission for the project from Galway County Council.

The works will involve the addition of spawning gravel, random boulders, and the excavation of pools.

It’ll also include fencing on the river bank, tree planting, and the installation of a solar drinking through along the Nanny River.

2460226

Share story:

2024 Galway International Arts Festival officially launched in city

A huge buzz filled the Dean Hotel in the city today for the official launch of the 2024 Galway International Arts Festival. The festival will run from Jul...

Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity reverses his decision to step away from politics

Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity has reversed his decision of five months ago to step away from politics. As a result, he will n...

Break-in at business premises in Clifden and Salthill

Gardaí in Clifden are investigating a burglary at a business premises on Market Street It occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at 3.35 Entry was...

Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at the Health centre on Ennis Road. The incident occurred between 10 on Saturday night and 4.30 on Sunday aft...