Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore

Share story:

The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore.

City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and was bought last year by Dublin-based Thorntons Recycling.

It’s now planning to extend the existing transfer station building by over 1,000sqm.

The plans also involve a new weighbridge office building, a new platform weightbridge system, as well as various other works, including a new modular staff welfare unit.