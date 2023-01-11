Approval for demolition of old red-brick chimney at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for the demolition of an old red brick chimney at UHG.

The well-known landmark on the campus, located at the main boiler house, is in a state of disrepair.

Permission was sought to demolish the chimney on a number of grounds – the main reason being health and safety.

Although it remains in use, surveys have revealed it presents a clear danger to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians who pass under it regularly throughout the day.

It’s also described as a potential obstacle to the flight path used by helicopters travelling to and from the nearby helipad.

City planners have given the go-ahead for demolition – after which, it’ll be replaced by boiler flues that’ll be largely hidden by the existing building.