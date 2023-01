Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been given for a three-storey apartment building at Ballymoneen Road.

The project, led by Crescent Co. Ownership, will include 17 apartments in a mix of single and two-bed units.

It’ll be located on a site near the existing Portacarron estate and the Western Distributor Road junction.

City planners have granted permission with 21 conditions attached.