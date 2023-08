Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for extra apartments at the existing Cuirt Eigis development in Ballybane.

The block is situated at Ballybane Road, opposite the ATU Galway car park.

The project would see existing roofspace and part of second floor level transformed into four 1-bed apartments with balconies and rooflights.

City planners have approved the plans with 11 conditions attached.