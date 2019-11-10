Approval for 50-bed residential care home in Tuam appealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The approval for a 50-bed residential care home in Tuam has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Last month, county planners granted planning permission to the HSE for the new development at Sean Purcell Road.

This decision has been appealed to the higher planning authority by Liam Madden with an address of Longford Town.

In his submission, Mr. Madden explains the proposal would be better suited to Galway City.

He also claims the Ecological Impact Assessment submitted by the HSE falls short of an Environmnetal Impact Assessment.

The HSE’s planned development consists of a 2-storey courtyard building with adjoining service and day-care wings comprising 50 en suite bedrooms, together with all ancillary facilities.

This includes a reception area, day-care and therapy spaces, activity rooms and dining areas, as well as family accommodation, offices and administration areas.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make its decision in March.