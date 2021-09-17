Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has granted approval for 345 build-to-rent apartments at Crown Square in Mervue.

The development is led by crown Square Developments Ltd and would be located at Monivea Road and Joyces Road.

The development consists of several blocks of varying heights – the tallest buildings will have ten floors and stand 30 metres above ground level at Monivea Road.

The project includes 240 two-bed units, 86 single-bed units, and 19 three-bed units.

Also in the plans is a commercial scheme which will feature retail and pharmacy units, a fitness and leisure centre, a primary care medical centre and a creche.

Access and parking arrangements for the proposed housing would be integrated with the office and hotel development authorised on the western part of the site, which’ll also have parking space for 1,200 bicycles.

An Bord Pleanála has now approved the plans with 19 conditions attached.