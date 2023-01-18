Approval expected shortly for major overhaul of Loughrea Town Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final approval to proceed with a major overhaul of Loughrea Town Hall is expected in the very near future.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says the long-awaited project is crucial for the future growth of the town.

€1.6m in funding was allocated towards the project from the Department of Community and Rural Development in 2019.

The vision is to create a ground floor theatre and cultural centre, as well as an enterprise and tourism hub.

Deputy Canney says a revised budget has been submitted to the Department – and he expects a positive response very soon.