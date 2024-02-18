Galway Bay FM

Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months

The number of appointment cancellations at Portiuncula Hospital has risen by two thirds in less than a year.

Over 1,200 appointments were cancelled in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022 – that’s up by almost 500.

Nationwide, there were almost 200,000 cancellations in that time – a rise of around 64,000 on the first three quarters the year previous.

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane says it highlights huge problems within the health service

