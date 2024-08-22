Galway Bay FM

22 August 2024

Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe

Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe.

The Town Centre First is a Government policy that aims to make towns and villages more attractive places to work, live and visit.

The TCF policy was introduced by Government in 2022 to tackle vacancy, dereliction, and overall urban decline.

It looks at a collaborative approach involving the entire community, represented by a town team of 12 members.

Measures can vary from new street lighting and public furniture to community parks and incentives for businesses.

Galway County Council are now looking to establish town team to help develop and deliver plans in Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe.

The closing date for applications is Monday, August 26th – after which a shortlist will be formed for each team.

Further information can be found at Galway.ie – or by contacting County Hall at 091 509000.

