Applications open for Galway towns and villages to host major remote working conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Towns and villages across Galway are being encouraged to apply to host a major conference on remote working.

At the third Grow Remote Conference, speakers will discuss a range of topics including urban development, climate change and inclusion.

The one day conference will take place in April next year and more information on how to apply can be found on the grow remote website.

Communications manager at Grow Remote, Kathy McKenna says hosting the conference will bring financial benefits to the successful area: