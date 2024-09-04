Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

Applications now open to artists for €250,000 city climate project

Applications are now open for artists to participate in a quarter-of-a-million euro climate project in Galway city.

The project, called ‘The Air We Share’, is aimed at finding creative and community-driven solutions to air pollution.

It’s led by Galway City Council in partnership with Galway Arts Centre, University of Galway, Westside Resource Centre, and Galway Culture Company.

The deadline for applications is Monday September 30th, with residencies starting immediately and running into July 2025.

