Application to allow partial use of student block at former Westwood Hotel for tourists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application has been lodged for the partial occupation of a student accommodation block in Newcastle for the purpose of tourist and visitor use temporarily.

The proposal is led by NTM ROI Seed Capital and concerns the student block site located at the former Westwood Hotel in Upper Newcastle.

The application seeks to temporarily alter a condition of approval so that part of the accommodation could be used by tourists from September until the end of May next year. For more on this story, tune in to FYI [email protected]…