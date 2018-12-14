Current track
Application for geopark in North Connemara to be submitted to UNESCO by 2022

Written by on 14 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story….

It’s hoped a full application will be made to UNESCO by 2021 or 2022 for a sustainable geopark in North Connemara and South Mayo. The group leading the project presented the plan which aims to elevate Joyce Country to a UNESCO status geopark, to Connemara Municipal District councillors this week. The project emerged after it was identified that the rich geoheritage of the region could be a catalyst for broad-based enterprise and social development. It aims to attract more visitors to the region, using the Gaeltacht area as its unique selling point and using surrounding towns such as Clifden, Headford, Oughterard, Ballinrobe, Castlebar and Wesport as gateways into the geopark. Obtaining a geopark status would mean Joyce Country would have equal status to World Heritage sites but would not carry any legislative weight or impose restrictions on people, landowners or industry. Board member, Dominic Ó Moráin says a a feasibility study is being finalised examining a number of details:to be submitted to UNESCO by 2022

14 December 2018

