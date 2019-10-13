Apple puts Athenry data centre site on market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tech-giant Apple has put a 500 acre site near Athenry – which had been earmarked for an €800m data centre – on the market.

Many see it as the firm finally closing the door on a long-running saga which began several years ago.

Apple first secured permission for an €850m data centre in Athenry in late 2016, but the plan was ultimately abandoned following long-running objections.

In April of this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by local residents against the decision to grant permission.

Apple had abandoned the project by this point, and concerns had been raised at national level about the implications of the case on future data centre projects in Ireland.

However, while local residents and politicians expressed hope that Apple may ultimately reconsider investing in Athenry, the tech firm has now put the site on the market.

According to the Sunday Times, the 500 acre plot is advertised by property agents as ‘Data Hub West’, a ready-to-go data centre development site.

It’s reported a sale brochure for the site does not disclose the price being sought, nor mention that it is owned by Apple.