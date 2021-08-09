Apple granted extension of planning permission for data centre in Athenry

print

Tech giant Apple has been granted an extension of planning permission for a data centre in Athenry.

A submission was made in June, seeking more time to build a single storey data centre building on a site located at Palmerstown, Toberroe and Derrydonnell.

In 2018, Apple announced it was scrapping plans for the €850m centre, following controversial legal efforts to block it on environmental grounds.

The decision put a spotlight on Ireland’s planning system and was seen as potentially damaging to future investment in the country.

Previous planning permission was due to expire next month – but an extension has now been granted until August 2026.

Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s a very positive development – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour