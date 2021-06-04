Appeals Board refuses plan for over 100 houses at Cosmona in Loughrea

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has refused a proposal to build 104 houses in Loughrea.

The strategic infrastructure project is led by Rocktop Asset Management Limited and would have been located at Cosmona.

The proposal set out to build 104 residential dwellings within the first two development phases of an overall masterplan for the larger landbank which is envisaged to accommodate a total of 341 residential units when complete.

Plan one had sets out to deliver 40 dwellings, while phase two comprised 64 dwellings.

The overall development plan included a public park, public open space areas, three playgrounds and a community facility building.

In making its decision, the board stated it could not be satisfied, beyond reasonable scientific doubt, that the proposed development either individually r in combination with other plans and projects would not adversely affect the integrity of Lough Rea Special Protection Area in view of the site’s conservation objectives and qualifying interests.

It’s also stated that the proposed development is in an area deemed to be at risk of pluvial flooding.