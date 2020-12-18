Appeals Board refuses plan for 64 residential units in Loughrea

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has turned down a plan to build 64 residential units at Baunoge in Loughrea.

The project is led by Jardonelle Limited and would provide for 32 four-bed semi-detached houses, 29 three-bed terrace houses and three two-bed terrace houses.

The project received approval from county planners in September last year but was latest appealed by a third party.

Of the concerns raised, one argued a full road safety audit had not been completed and that an existing report is not an accurate reflection of normal traffic conditions.

It was also argued that the planning report does not address the visual impact of the proposed 64 houses, which, it’s argued, would overshadow several dwellings in the estate.

The appeal also stated that while trees on the site were examined for evidence of bat habitat, and no such evidence was found, residents in the vicinity of the beech trees have had several observations of the species.

In making its ruling to refuse the application, An Bord Pleanála stated the development as proposed results in a poor quality of residential design that is substandard in its scale and layout, and fails to provide high quality usable open spaces.

It was also stated that the proposed layout fails to adequately address the site topography resulting in a visually prominent development.

The board considered that the internal road layout is unimaginative and, by reason of the lengthy stretches of straight roads, lack of adequate supervised pedestrian permeability to the existing residential estate would be in material conflict with the principle and design concepts set out in the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets.