Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála is considering a plan to build over 150 housing units in Rahoon.

The application is led by Cairn Homes Properties Limited.

The development would be located South of Letteragh Road, In the townlands of Rahoon and Letteragh.

It would involve the demolition of a shed to make way for the construction of 151 residential units.

This would be broken in 93 houses and 58 apartments, with a creche and associated site works.

The case is due to be decided in August