Appeals board backs city’s council refusal of retention permission at city centre hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has backed a city council decision to refuse planning permission to retain signage at the Victoria Hotel in the city centre.

The application led by Byrne Hotel Management Ltd was turned down by city planners in January.

The application sought to retain alterations and new finishes to the existing canopy as well as new signage to the canopy over the main entrance.

City planners had stated the canopy represents an overbearing visually obtrusive projecting structure, which fails to assimilate well with the existing building and street scape.

The higher planning authority has backed the city council’s decision to refuse permission.

An Bord Pleanála stated the visual appearance of the canopy is overbearing and obtrusive and is contrary to the provisions of the city development plan.