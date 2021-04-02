Appeal to Parents In Salthill and Knocknacarra As Special Policing Plan Goes Into Action

print

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway City Councillor is appealing to parents in the Salthill- Knocknacarra area to be aware of where their teenagers are this weekend, to ensure they are not breaking Covid 19 regulations.

The appeal, ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, follows recent incidents of large groups of young people gathering in both areas of the city and subsequent incidents of anti social behaviour.

A special policing plan goes into action for Salthill and Knocknacarra over the Easter period, in response to growing concerns that large numbers of youths will once again gather in the area, contrary to current Covid 19 restrictions.

Fianna Fail Councillor in Galway City West John Connolly says local residents are very concerned for what may occur this weekend: