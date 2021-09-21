Appeal to Galway students to avoid drugs as they return to city’s colleges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Crime Prevention Officer is appealing to students to avoid drugs and get involved with other aspects of campus life instead as they return to the city’s colleges for the new academic year.

Over 1,800 people aged between 18 and 24 entered a drug treatment programme last year, at a time when students were studying remotely.

Gardaí have today launched a new awareness campaign reminding students can lead to a criminal record, risk of addiction and loss of career opportunities.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Galway Sgt. Michael Walsh says gardai are concerned at the growing drugs culture and the potential outcome.