Appeal to Galway farmers to exercise caution due to unseasonably low water levels in county rivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to Galway farmers to exercise caution as water levels in county rivers are unseasonably low.

The state agency is warning that rivers are under pressure as water temperatures remain high and autumn floods have yet to materialise.

The warning comes as Inland Fisheries Ireland investigates a serious fish kill incident at the Glore River in Kiltimagh in County Mayo, which it’s estimated could be responsible for the death of more than 500 young salmon and trout.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Head of Operations with Inland Fisheries Ireland Dr Greg Forde says after inspecting rivers in the Connemara area yesterday, he is urging farmers to think twice when working near the countys’ rivers and streams right now…