2 August 2024

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing.

Padraig & Margaret Killilea had sought to knock the two story building on the R358, and replace it with 3 terraced homes.

The plans were refused, largely due to concerns planners had about wastewater treatment and effluent disposal.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due by the end of the year.

