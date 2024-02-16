Galway Bay FM

16 February 2024

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of transformative expansion to city hotel

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major and transformative expansion to a city centre hotel.

The Victoria Hotel, located off Eyre Square, had sought permission to demolish an existing warehouse, restaurant and various other buildings to accommodate the plans.

The extension would not only add 91 bedrooms, but would be up to 9 stories high, complete with a bar and terrace at 8th floor level.

There were some local objections – including from CIE, which understood the plans would require access to lands around Ceannt Station in its ownership.

An Taisce also made a submission questioning several aspects of the project.

City planners ultimately rejected the plans, led by Byrne Hotel Management Ltd.

Among their reasons were potential traffic issues, potential impact on Lough Corrib SAC, and reliance on adjoining property owners despite no agreement having been reached.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in June.

