Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of pharmacy at Tuam Road in city

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a new pharmacy at Tuam Road in the city.

Dr Brian Higgins had sought permission to change the use of a ground floor office at Harris House.

But city planners rejected the project late last month, because the site is not zoned for retail use.

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in March.