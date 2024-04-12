Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

Share story:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside

The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.

It would be sited at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.

But the project was rejected by city planners last month – largely because they held it’s too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in July.

Share story:

Proposal for new free parking scheme to assist businesses in Ballinasloe

A proposal has been floated for a new free parking scheme in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses. At present, the county council only offers free parkin...

High Court judge urges two Moycullen doctors to resolve their differences outside of court

A senior High Court judge has urged two Moycullen based doctors to try to resolve differences, that have resulted in the dissolution of their medical part...

Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin

An individual has been brought to UHG following a rescue by Clifden RNLI on Inishbofin. The volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked yesterday afternoon to pro...

Disability Federation of Ireland holds Galway event on self-advocacy

The Disability Federation of Ireland western region members have held a learning event on advocacy. It’s part of the preparation for developing a se...