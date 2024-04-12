Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside

The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.

It would be sited at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.

But the project was rejected by city planners last month – largely because they held it’s too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in July.